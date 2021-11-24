Financial Management Network Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.37. 187,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

