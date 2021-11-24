Financial Management Network Inc. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,559. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.