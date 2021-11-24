Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $187.90. 190,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,361. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

