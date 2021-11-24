Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after buying an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $1,103.35. 235,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.55, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.20 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total transaction of $148,102,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,573,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,446,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

