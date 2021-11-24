Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 852 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMOP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $431,000.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

HMOP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.78. 14,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,651. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $42.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.