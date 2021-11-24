Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Purchases 13,897 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.6% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.50. 13,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

