Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,357. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

