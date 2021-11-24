FintruX Network (FTX) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $2,931.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00045700 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.65 or 0.00249701 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,631,893.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00085756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

