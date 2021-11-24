First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $24.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:FA opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $34,842,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

