First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

