First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 317,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 202.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

