First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.31

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 2589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

