First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

FCF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 394,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

