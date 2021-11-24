First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.