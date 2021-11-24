First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,371 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of MHF stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.