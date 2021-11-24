First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of ContraFect worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 161,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of ContraFect by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,248 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ContraFect by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CFRX stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. ContraFect Co. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.80.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ContraFect Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

