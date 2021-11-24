First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 237 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATC opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.50. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $672.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

