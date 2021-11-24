First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 101.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.66. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.75%.

CMTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Noble Financial cut Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.