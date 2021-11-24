First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

