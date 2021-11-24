First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.