First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

