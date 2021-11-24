First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.