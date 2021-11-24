First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
FDEU stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,218. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.00.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
