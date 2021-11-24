First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,218. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDEU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

