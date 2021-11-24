First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.50% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $27,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.