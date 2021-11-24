First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

