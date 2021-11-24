First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FTLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

