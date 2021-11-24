First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:FSD opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,937,000 after buying an additional 362,691 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

