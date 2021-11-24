First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 319,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:QCLN opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

