Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,316 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.86 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

