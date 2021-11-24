Five Oceans Advisors Takes $202,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Novartis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

