FLC Capital Advisors Buys New Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.