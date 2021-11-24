FLC Capital Advisors Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,765 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

