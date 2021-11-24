Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Flowers Foods has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

