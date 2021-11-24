Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

FLNC opened at $36.53 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

