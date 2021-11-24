Flux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.55 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003322 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $417.93 million and approximately $35.55 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.85 or 0.00461378 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.57 or 0.00209081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00098640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003235 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,958,242 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

