FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 14,395 Shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.39% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 684,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

