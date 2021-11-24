FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.