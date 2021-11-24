FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 23.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GFI opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

