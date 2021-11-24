FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW stock opened at $533.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $498.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.56.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.