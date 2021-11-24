ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

