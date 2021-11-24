Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

FMTX stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $812.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

