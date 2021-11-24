Fort Henry Capital LLC Sells 235 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 28.4% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.46. The stock had a trading volume of 161,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,147. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.