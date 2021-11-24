Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 276.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 738.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.30.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

