Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,795 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

