Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

FVI stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.61. The company had a trading volume of 490,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,098. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.52 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

