Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.05 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

