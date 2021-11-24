Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 633 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Chegg by 564.7% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chegg by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Chegg by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth about $9,209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chegg by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

