Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 1,013,467 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,490,000 after buying an additional 786,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,867,000 after buying an additional 671,244 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.42. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

