Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $364.21 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

